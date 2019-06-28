Cleanup, repairs continue in Dayton one month after tornadoes

One month after the Memorial Day tornadoes, neighbors are continuing to clean up and repair damaged structures in Old North Dayton.

Several structures were damaged or destroyed in Old North Dayton, including both homes and businesses.

As some neighbors begin the process of getting repairs done to their homes, some volunteers are still giving their time to help with cleanup.

Several contractors have told 2 NEWS they have been working non-stop since the Memorial Day tornadoes.

On Thursday, crews were installing a new roof on Billy Reynolds’s home on Valley Street.

“It’s still in shambles over here,” Reynolds said. “They’re just getting it together.”

Reynolds said he and his wife also lost their garage and fence in the tornado.

“I’m just thanking God that we’re still here and we had so much help from everybody,” he said.

Numerous volunteers have offered to help across the affected areas, including those from organizations like the American Red Cross.

According to officials at the Red Cross, more than 600 of their volunteers and staff have assisted affected families, serving more than 12,000 meals and more than 15,000 snacks.

They also provided nearly 1,800 overnight stays and distributed more than 1,300 cases of water, according to the Red Cross.

Volunteers from various groups are continuing to lend a hand.

Also in Dayton on Thursday, some volunteers helped the Epilepsy Foundation of Ohio clean up Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark.

“We are doing cleanup for mud volleyball, which is on July 20,” said Lucky Kendall of the Epilepsy Foundation of Ohio. “We were hit by the tornado. Our shed was gone.”

As many people in his neighborhood face a long road ahead, Reynolds said he believes Old North Dayton will move forward, stronger than before.

“Hopefully we can grow closer and get tighter together and go on and pass these little things up,” Reynolds said. “We have our lives. That’s all that matters the most.”

