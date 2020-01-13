Cleanup ongoing after weekend tornado in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy’s Mayor expects volunteers will be needed throughout the week to help with the extensive damage caused by Saturday’s tornado, and on Monday, tree companies said they would likely be working with the same timeline.

The path the EF0 tornado took on Saturday was visible Monday afternoon.

It damaged downtown businesses in Troy, knocked down headstones at a historic cemetery, and snapped trees in half.

“Basically every yard out here pretty much has a tree down or roof damage or some kind of damage out here,” said Tony Williams of J&B Tree Service.

Williams said they had been busy since Sunday morning, running estimates and clearing off trees that fell on roofs and power lines.

“I think it might be a week, or two weeks, some of the stuff around here, these larger trees it could take up to a month or two months,” said Williams.

Robert Lawrence said his truck was totaled in the tornado and that they’re still in the process of surveying all the damage it caused.

“The windows are all busted out, the roof caved in, there’s debris everywhere,”said Lawrence. “Everybody’s furniture is everywhere, as a matter of fact, we went around this morning and collected our stuff from the neighbors.”

Lawrence has lived in Troy for about 45 years, and said he’s survived a few tornadoes but was surprised there was one in January.

“I thought it was bad rain, then I slid off the bed and raised the blind and seen debris flying all through the backyard and thought that ain’t rain,” said Lawrence. “So I told my wife to head for the basement a tornado is hitting. By the time we got to the basement to go it quit, it was gone, within 10-15 seconds tops.”

Lawrence said he’s thankful it was just material damage and that he’s got the hands to help him out.

“My kids are going to get a workout in my yard, I figure I’ll give them a case of beer, a couple steaks, we’ll have it out.”

Troy Mayor, Robin Oda, said the city leaders are planning on coordinating volunteer efforts, and ask that interested individuals or organizations contact the City of Troy.

