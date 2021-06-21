Cleanup continues in Mercer County after EF-2 tornado hits Fort Recovery

FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WDTN) — The cleanup process continues in Mercer County after an EF-2 tornado tore through parts of Fort Recovery.

“I didn’t know if it was worth going in the house or not, but by the time we made it out the front door everything was up in the air and taking off so we got underneath a pickup truck and let her go,” said John Bihn.

Bihn said he was at work when the tornado ripped through a 5.7 mile path through the village, hitting his barn on Fort Recovery-Minster Road.

“We lost our barns. We lost a bunch of hay that now we have to find a place to put it or somebody that wants to buy it because we can’t store it anymore. We didn’t lose any life, so everything else can be replaced,” he said.

Three days after the storm, the area looks much different than it had on Friday. Bihn thanks the community for their support. “The clean-up happened fast a lot of people came together. There were probably 50 to 60 people who pulled in Friday and stayed afterward until midnight.”

While no injuries were reported, more than two dozen buildings were destroyed or damaged.

“Right away with some of the farms that were hurt. They had cattle loose and other animals loose. Neighbors were bringing stock trailers to help round up animals and put them inside someplace at a neighbors farm,” said Mike Robbins, the director for Mercer County Emergency Management Agency.