DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Members of the community met to clean up Dayton this Saturday, January 29, for Waste-Free Dayton’s first litter cleanup of the year.

The Waste-Free Dayton group met near the dead-end of St. Joseph Ave and began picking up litter along Steve Whalen Boulevard. The Facebook event page reminded participants to dress warm, and said that hot chocolate was provided after the event.

If you missed your chance to get involved on Saturday, check out the Waste-Free Dayton events calendar here to see what other events are coming up.

For more information about Waste Free Dayton, click here.