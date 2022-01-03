DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Clayton warned residents against thefts from vehicles.

The City of Clayton reported an increase in thefts from cars in Clayton neighborhoods. They reminded residents to lock their vehicles in a Facebook post on Monday.

Both Centerville Police and the City of Trotwood reported car break-ins within the past two months.

“The thing that’s very interesting about this though, is that these are very preventable because [thieves] are not breaking into cars,” said John Davis, public information officer for the Centerville Police Department. “They’re finding unlocked vehicles and if the keys are in them, they’re taking them.”

In December, the City of Trotwood reported nine thefts from vehicles. They also urged residents to lock their vehicles as this was the main method of entry into cars.