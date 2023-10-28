CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new playground has just opened in Clayton.
The City of Clayton has just installed a new playground at Northview Park. This is the first all-inclusive playground in northwest Montgomery County, according to a release.
Families can access and enjoy the new playground area, which features soft, all-weather surfacing accessible to wheelchairs and other equipment, a ramp and various sensory boards. A “quiet garden” is also available nearby, along with swings, slides and more.
Along with the new playground, a widened multi-use path was also added, to improve accessibility to the playground and throughout the park. The resurfaced path connects the parking lot to the playground and shelter area.
The playground was funded with assistance through a Community Development Block Grant with the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The City of Clayton hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. for the new playground on Oct. 28, with Mayor Mike Stevens providing comments.
