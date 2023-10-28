CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new playground has just opened in Clayton.

The City of Clayton has just installed a new playground at Northview Park. This is the first all-inclusive playground in northwest Montgomery County, according to a release.

Families can access and enjoy the new playground area, which features soft, all-weather surfacing accessible to wheelchairs and other equipment, a ramp and various sensory boards. A “quiet garden” is also available nearby, along with swings, slides and more.

Along with the new playground, a widened multi-use path was also added, to improve accessibility to the playground and throughout the park. The resurfaced path connects the parking lot to the playground and shelter area.

(Photo/City of Clayton)

(Photo/City of Clayton)

The playground was funded with assistance through a Community Development Block Grant with the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The City of Clayton hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. for the new playground on Oct. 28, with Mayor Mike Stevens providing comments.

To find more information about Northview Park, click here.