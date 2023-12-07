CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Clayton police sergeant is being recognized for his involvement across the city.

Sgt. Shawn Schutte (Clayton Police Department)

Clayton Police Sgt. Shawn Schutte was presented by the 100 Club of Dayton with a community service award, according to the Clayton Police Department.

Since 2017, Schutte has provided donations to 49 children and 14 families as a part of the city’s Shop With a Cop program. The sergeant has also assisted families with payments of bills.

“Thank you Sgt. Schutte for your time and dedication in continuing to make Clayton such a great place to live and work,” said the city of Clayton. “The award is well deserved!”