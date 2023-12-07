CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Clayton police sergeant is being recognized for his involvement across the city.
Clayton Police Sgt. Shawn Schutte was presented by the 100 Club of Dayton with a community service award, according to the Clayton Police Department.
Since 2017, Schutte has provided donations to 49 children and 14 families as a part of the city’s Shop With a Cop program. The sergeant has also assisted families with payments of bills.
“Thank you Sgt. Schutte for your time and dedication in continuing to make Clayton such a great place to live and work,” said the city of Clayton. “The award is well deserved!”