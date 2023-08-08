DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents of the city of Clayton are collecting signatures in an effort to stop a proposed development, citing traffic and water runoff as the biggest issues.

The 125-home community proposed for Haber Road must undergo extensive land-quality surveys and address the results before any ground can be broken.

Clayton City Director of Development, Jack Kuntz, says that he believes the city is prepared and equipped to address all community concerns about the coming development.

“Clayton is the top five most affluent communities in Montgomery county. We have an excellent school system. We have great proximity to the interstate system. We have the medical corridor on north main street that is bringing in new doctors and new jobs on a on a monthly basis,” said Kuntz.

Concerned residents have had a large presence at City Council meetings where council members passed the proposal twice in a 4-3 vote.

Residents like Tom Hollo say the water runoff is becoming increasingly dangerous in the area and he believes that the development will worsen it.

Ryan Farmer, a long-time resident of Clayton, says that the land was never supposed to be developed as a part of an oral commitment from previous city officials.

“To cram in so many houses, so many people in this wide-open area that people have come here to know and love wood is, to be honest, is a betrayal of the city; to the people in northern Clayton,” said Farmer.