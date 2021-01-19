Clayton PD ask for help locating missing woman

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clayton Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person who was last seen Friday, Jan. 15.

Jakira Sha’Luv Bryant, 23, was last seen in Miamisburg around 9 p.m. Friday. Police describe her as a Black female with brown hair, brown eyes and 5’01″. She was wearing a white ball cap, white coat with white fur trim and a black eight ball on the back, as well as black pants and black shoes with white trim.

Authorities believe she may have been en route to Shelbyville, Ind. at the time. She left in an orange 2007 Chevy Cobalt with Ohio registration.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Shawn Schutte at sschutte@clayton.oh.us or 937-836-3500 ext. 119.

