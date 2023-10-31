DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Clayton officer has been released from the hospital after being shot on duty last week.

Officer Cody Cecil was released from the hospital on Oct. 31, six days after being shot in the line of duty. Cecil was sent to Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound in his arm.

Today, Clayton PD and other local law enforcement gathered at the hospital to show support as he was released. Cecil received a full police escort, with dozens of officers following his vehicle as he headed home.

The Clayton Police Department also expressed gratitude and thanks for the community’s support during this situation.

On Oct. 26, Cecil along with other law enforcement were out serving a warrant. Upon arrival at a home in the 300 block of Hacker Road, the suspect reportedly began shooting from a second story window, hitting Cecil in the arm.

Cecil was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for surgery, and spent six days in recovery. He was released around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.