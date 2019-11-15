Clayton Luckie sentenced 120 days in prison

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Federal District Judge Thomas Rose sentenced Clayton Luckie to 120 days of prison and three years supervised release for mail fraud.

Luckie, a former Ohio State Rep. and a 10-year member of the Dayton Public Schools Board, served three years in prison for a previous, unrelated conviction. In 2013, Luckie was convicted of election falsification and money laundering. He was released from prison in 2016.

Luckie is the first of four former or current Dayton officials who have been sentenced in the federal corruption case. At 56-years-old, Luckie could’ve to 20 years in prison.

The second count against Luckie, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was dropped in the plea agreement.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.