CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meadowbrook at Clayton and the Clayton Parks Advisory Commission are working together to host their Annual Labor Day Festival and Fireworks.

The event will be held Sunday evening on September 5, at the Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Avenue, a release said.

According to the release, attendees can enjoy bounce houses and face painting earlier in the night, starting at 7:00 p.m. Then at 9:00 pm, they can grab blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the fireworks show.