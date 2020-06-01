Clayton, Englewood, Union work to improve fire departments together

(WDTN) – The Cities of Clayton, Englewood and Union are holding a press conference is scheduled for June 1 an official collaboration implementation and immediate start-up of a mutual aid agreement for fire/EMS services.
The conference, which starts at 10 a.m. at the Englewood Government Center, is intended to significantly improve service delivery of the three fire/EMS departments through a cooperative partnership. Each department will remain independent but highly coordinated.
A comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will allow the following:
- Address staffing shortages
- Improve response times
- Coordinate training opportunities
- Adjust service boundaries to take advantage of the closest station geographically
- More efficient use of supervisory personnel
- Significantly reduce capital expenditures. A plan to eliminate equipment redundancy can potentially save 5.2 million dollars over the long term.
- Improve radio communications Please join us for more details. The respective Fire Chiefs will be available to answer questions.
