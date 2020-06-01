Clayton, Englewood, Union work to improve fire departments together

(WDTN) – The Cities of Clayton, Englewood and Union are holding a press conference is scheduled for June 1 an official collaboration implementation and immediate start-up of a mutual aid agreement for fire/EMS services.

The conference, which starts at 10 a.m. at the Englewood Government Center, is intended to significantly improve service delivery of the three fire/EMS departments through a cooperative partnership. Each department will remain independent but highly coordinated.

A comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will allow the following:

Address staffing shortages

Improve response times

Coordinate training opportunities

Adjust service boundaries to take advantage of the closest station geographically

More efficient use of supervisory personnel

Significantly reduce capital expenditures. A plan to eliminate equipment redundancy can potentially save 5.2 million dollars over the long term.

Improve radio communications Please join us for more details. The respective Fire Chiefs will be available to answer questions.