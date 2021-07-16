Clayton designated a Purple Heart City

Clayton Mayor Mike Stevens and City Council accepted the official designation of Purple Heart City at Thursday’s council meeting. (Photo: City of Clayton)

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Clayton is now officially designated a Purple Heart City.

Mayor Mike Stevens and City Council accepted the official designation of Purple Heart City at Thursday’s council meeting.

The Order of the Purple Heart for Military Merit, established by General George Washington during the Revolutionary War at Newburgh, New York, on August 7th, 1782, is the oldest military decoration in the world in present use. The Military Order of the Purple Heart, begun in 1932 and chartered by an Act of Congress in 1958, is composed of military men and women who received the Purple Heart Medal.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart was formed for the protection and mutual interest of all who have received the combat decoration and is composed exclusively of Purple Heart Recipients and is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization comprised strictly of “combat” veterans.

The Purple Heart is awarded in the name of the President of the United States to members of the Armed Forces wounded in combat with an enemy force, and posthumously to the next of kin of Armed Forces members killed in combat.

In recognition of the estimated 1.7 million veterans since World War I who have been awarded this medal of honor, The Clayton Council said it “confirms its commitment to honor those who serve and have served so faithfully in defense of our freedoms as Americans, and gratefully acknowledge their sacrifice, bravery, and unwavering commitment as patriots.”