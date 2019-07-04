Clayton debris pick-up ending July 12

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Debris pick-up will soon be ending in a Dayton-area city, nearly six weeks after the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

Clayton announced that it will be making the final rounds of debris pick-up next week on Westbrook and Salem Roads.

It will be the final week that the city is taking debris during the clean-up.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.