Clayton debris pick-up ending July 12

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Debris pick-up will soon be ending in a Dayton-area city, nearly six weeks after the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
Clayton announced that it will be making the final rounds of debris pick-up next week on Westbrook and Salem Roads.
