Clayton approves outdoor seating to help restaurants operate

Local News

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clayton City Council made it easier for local businesses to operate while observing social distancing guidelines.

The Council approved a new temporary onsite outdoor seating permit which will allow for a portion of the restaurant’s already approved seating to be moved outdoors at Thursday night’s regularly scheduled Clayton City Council meeting.

To ensure social distancing requirements are met while encouraging restaurant establishments to resume operations, Clayton will provide flexible outdoor operations allowances where they may not otherwise be permitted by City Code.

Any Clayton restaurant interested in applying for this free permit may contact City of Clayton’s Development Department at 937-836-3500 or email Jack Kuntz at Jkuntz@clayton.oh.us. Information about the permit application can be found here.

