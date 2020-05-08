Claybourne Grille raising money to feed Miami Valley Hospital workers

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local food truck is looking to feed healthcare workers. West Carrollton’s Claybourne Grille is raising money to feed the staff at Miami Valley Hospital.
The owner created a GoFundMe page, and she’s asking the community for help.
“This could be any one of us in there needing excellent care and compassion. I think they all deserve a great meal during these long and stressful work days,” she states.
Click here to make a donation.
