Claybourne Grille raising money to feed Miami Valley Hospital workers

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local food truck is looking to feed healthcare workers. West Carrollton’s Claybourne Grille is raising money to feed the staff at Miami Valley Hospital.

The owner created a GoFundMe page, and she’s asking the community for help.

“This could be any one of us in there needing excellent care and compassion. I think they all deserve a great meal during these long and stressful work days,” she states.

Click here to make a donation.