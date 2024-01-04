CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Clark-Shawnee Local School District resumed classes Thursday a day after it had to cancel classes due to a staffing shortage.

According to the school district’s website, all schools were closed on Jan. 3 due to a shortage of bus drivers. Classes resumed Jan. 4 with altered routes.

The shortage was a result of multiple drivers calling out sick. The Transportation Department considered multiple route adjustments before concluding that they would be unable to complete all routes Wednesday morning.

Classes were cancelled on Wednesday as a result. Despite the shortage, routes were adjusted to ensure students could return to the classroom Thursday.

“While we continue to experience a number of drivers dealing with illness, the Transportation Department worked all day to develop a plan so that we can return to school,” said Superintendent Brian Kuhn in a statement.

A webpage is available with bus route adjustments for Thursday morning. Students who are late for class due to routing changes will not be penalized for being tardy.

For afternoon drop-off information, students and parents are asked to check their transportation app.

“Thank you for your patience, understanding, and flexibility today as we navigated transportation challenges,” Kuhn said. “We look forward to welcoming students back tomorrow.”

The district also asks those interested in joining the transportation team as a substitute bus driver to visit the school’s website or call the Transportation Department at 937-717-2404.