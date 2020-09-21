Clark State to receive $1.5 million Title III grant

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Clark State Community College is receiving grant of over $1.5 million to help implement additional trauma-informed practices at the college.

The Title III Strengthening Institutions Program grant of $1,587,096 was awarded by the Ohio Department of Education and will be released on Oct. 1.

“The entire college community is grateful to have been awarded the Title III grant, Strengthening Institutional Program,” said Dr. Tiffany Hunter, vice president of academic affairs for Clark State. “The award will enable us to better serve our students with a clear focus and emphasis on trauma-informed practices. We are looking forward to assisting our students through support in all areas of the college as we acknowledge the trauma and mental health issues that exist for our students and the community.”

The college said that the goal of the Trauma Informed Practices project is to increase enrollment, student success, retention and completion by supporting Clark State students holistically in order to reduce stress and improve mental health.