Clark State, Sheriff’s Office offering active shooter training to public

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark State Community College and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up to offer free active shooter training to the public beginning on Sept. 5, the college announced.

The training sessions will be held on the following dates and locations:

Thursday, September 5 at 5:30 p.m., Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Avenue, Springfield

Saturday, September 7 at 2 p.m., John Legend Theater, Springfield Center of Innovation: The Dome, 700 South Limestone Street, Springfield

Thursday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m., Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Avenue, Springfield

Saturday, September 21 at 2 p.m., Tecumseh High School, 9830 West National Road, New Carlisle, Ohio

“After recent events close to home, the reality that an active killer can happen here and can affect anyone at any time, has become a harsh reality to many who, before, never gave it a second thought,” Major Chris Clark of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. “Law enforcement officers train regularly on how to respond to mitigate these types of threats, but the real first responders to an active killer event are the people involved.”

The unarmed training exercise will talk about what drives someone to commit a mass shooting, the mental health aspect of the situation, and what to do to escape danger should an active shooter incident occur.

“In response to the recent tragedies in Dayton and El Paso, we wanted to work with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to provide community members with an opportunity to work closely with the highly trained sheriff’s deputies on active shooter incidents,” Dr. Matt Franz, vice president of information technology and emergency management for Clark State, said. “Often active shooter events happen very quickly, and the first responders to the scene are most likely to be bystanders and community members. The goal of this partnership and training is to share current techniques and information about what to do should you ever be in an active shooter situation.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.