SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – State Representative Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) announced that Clark State College was selected by Amazon for their Career Choice Ohio program.

According to the office of Representative Koehler, Amazon will be offering fully-funded college tuition to hourly employees to Clark State College for its Career Choice program.

“Clark State College has been a long-standing beacon of educational opportunity in Clark County. The announcement of this phenomenal partnership is just another way Clark State has committed to preparing students for the real world and promoting accessibility,” said Koehler.

The Career Choice program offers fully-funded college tuition to employees every year they work at Amazon. They are also eligible for the program for 90 days after employment said Koehler’s office. Through the program, employees can pursue a bachelor’s degree, earn industry certifications, build skills through English language proficiency and pursue high school completion programs.

“We are excited to help Amazon’s commitment to their employees by being a partner in their Career Choice Ohio program,” said Dr. Dawayne Kirkman, vice president of student affairs at Clark State. “Clark State is committed to providing high-quality educational programs and services that emphasize student and community success. Amazon is supporting their employees by creating paths to career success through continued education. This partnership is a win-win for students and the community.”