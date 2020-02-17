Clark State receives grant money to address food insecurity

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark State Community College has received a grant that will allow expanded education in food security.

Clark State said Monday in a press release it will offer the Expanding Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) to students and the community on the main campus in Springfield with assistance from the Propel Ohio Project Grant.

The program, presented by The Ohio State University Extension Office in Clark County, consists of six workshops and includes such topics as food safety, shopping on a budget, healthy meal preparation and balanced meal options.

“Food insecurity is a prevalent issue among community college students,” said Nina Wiley, Dean of Student Engagement and Support Services at Clark State. “After attending the Propel Ohio Summit, we were energized and motivated to tackle this issue that many individuals on and off our campuses face daily.”

Wiley attended the Propel Ohio Summit in November of 2019 with students from Clark State. She said the Summit promotes civic engagement, focuses on issues affecting people in Ohio and how students can address and assess barriers in their communities. This was the first time the Propel Ohio Project grant was made available.

“When students leave the summit, they want to go out and attack the world and conquer everything,” said Wiley. “We came up with the grant submission, were contacted by the Extension Office and all fell into place. We are collaborating, not duplicating resources.”

The grant funds must be used to support activities that connect students to issue areas and/or with community partners in order to address community-identified needs or to increase student leadership. The funds may be used for leadership or training initiatives, programs, implementing campus or community impact initiatives and/or to help with costs related to engagement efforts.

“Our initiatives directly align with National Nutrition Month in March,” Wiley said. “Individuals with food insecurities may be at greater risk for a variety of health challenges. We will provide literature and educational materials specific to nutrition and healthy options.”

EFNEP will also include live cooking demonstrations and encourage individuals to try new dishes to create interest in cooking alternatives. Lessons involve techniques using blenders and skillets.

Wiley said two of the lessons will be planned for the days the mobile food pantry is on campus to engage more community members. “Students and community members who complete five of the six workshops will receive a blender to take home to prepare recipes taught during the workshops,” Wiley said.

The Expanding Food and Nutrition Education Program series will be offered at 12:30 p.m. on February 19 and 26; March 4, 18 and 25; and April 1 in the Eagle’s Nest cafeteria in the Rafinski Student Center at Clark State, 570 East Leffel Lane, Springfield, Ohio. Each lesson lasts 60 minutes. No registration is required, and all workshops are free of charge.