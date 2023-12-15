SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Clark State College is set to make big moves towards empowering students looking to enter the semiconductor industry.

The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) has awarded a $79,250 grant to the public community college.

Clark State will use the money to improve training for semiconductor technicians. This will include purchasing specialized learning equipment.

Dr. Adam Parillo, dean of business and applied sciences at the college, believes that this will be a great opportunity for faculty and students.

“The vacuum systems equipment is a crucial expansion of our Directed Learning Lab (DLL) capabilities that will serve the emergent semiconductor industry, existing industry partners, and future partners which will also require these skillsets,” he said.

