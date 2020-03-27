Clark State PAC Gala, Michael Bolton concert rescheduled

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark State Performing Arts Center Gala and Michael Bolton Concert have both been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 6, according to a press release.

The Gala will be held at Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Michael Bolton will take the stage at 8 p.m. at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. He will present The Symphony Sessions with special guests, members of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

The Clark State Performing Arts Center will induct J. Chris Moore, director emeritus of the Springfield Arts Council, as the first inductee of the Arts of Springfield Hall of Honor at the annual Clark State Performing Arts Center Gala.

The Arts of Springfield Hall of Honor will annually induct an individual or organization which has demonstrated a significant and lasting contribution to the support of the performing arts in Springfield. This achievement may be through outstanding leadership, advocacy, philanthropy, innovation or curatorship of the arts in Springfield.

Tickets for the Michael Bolton performance with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra are available at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets already purchased for this event will be honored on the newly rescheduled date.

Ticket holders can contact the Box Office at 937-328-3874 to request a refund if they do cannot attend the newly rescheduled event.