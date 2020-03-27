Closings
There are currently 107 active closings. Click for more details.

Clark State PAC Gala, Michael Bolton concert rescheduled

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark State Performing Arts Center Gala and Michael Bolton Concert have both been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 6, according to a press release.

The Gala will be held at Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Michael Bolton will take the stage at 8 p.m. at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. He will present The Symphony Sessions with special guests, members of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

The Clark State Performing Arts Center will induct J. Chris Moore, director emeritus of the Springfield Arts Council, as the first inductee of the Arts of Springfield Hall of Honor at the annual Clark State Performing Arts Center Gala.

The Arts of Springfield Hall of Honor will annually induct an individual or organization which has demonstrated a significant and lasting contribution to the support of the performing arts in Springfield. This achievement may be through outstanding leadership, advocacy, philanthropy, innovation or curatorship of the arts in Springfield.

Tickets for the Michael Bolton performance with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra are available at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets already purchased for this event will be honored on the newly rescheduled date.

Ticket holders can contact the Box Office at 937-328-3874 to request a refund if they do cannot attend the newly rescheduled event.  

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS