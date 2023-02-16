DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An evacuation process has taken place at Clark State after the college announced a reported bomb threat.

Clark State posted on social media that the campuses of Clark State have been evacuated. All classes have been canceled and the buildings are closed until further notice.

The college says more information will become available later on Thursday regarding the decision of opening campus for Friday.

The incident is under investigation.

