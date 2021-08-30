Clark State College to require masks indoors at all campus locations

Clark State College

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark State College will require masks indoors at all campus locations beginning Wednesday, September 1.

According to a release, Clark State president Dr. Jo Alice Blondin said the decision was made following discussions with the Board of Trustees and Executive Council, along with data from local health departments.

“This change also reflects the increases in COVID numbers throughout our region and state,” said Blondin. “The September 1 date gives us time communicate widely through multiple channels, and answer questions from faculty, staff, and students.”

The college said that while the COVID-19 vaccine is not required, Clark State does highly recommend it and has recently hosted several vaccination clinics at campus locations.

“Clark State has been a leader in terms of focusing on student success and health and this was a necessary decision,” said Blondin. “With more in-person classes and the start of the new semester, we determined that the college needed to take early precautions.”

