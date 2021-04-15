Clark State holds first COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Clark State College transformed Sarah T. Landess Technology and Learning Center into a vaccine clinic for both the community and students.

The clinic offered first and second doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to people using the schools nursing students and faculty.

“Man, I think it’s awesome. It truly shows how committed we are, you know? To the community and to what we can do,” said Crystal Jones, Clark State’s VP of marketing, diversity, community impact.

Jones used the clinic as an opportunity to get her second Pfizer dose, and is excited about her future now that she’s fully vaccinated.

“I feel great. Like I said, I just did my part. I may plan a vacation soon because I have not taken one since this thing started,” said Jones.

The clinic will also be open again on May 6 for people to get either a first or second Pfizer dose. Walk-ins are welcome, but organizers say appointments are preferred.

