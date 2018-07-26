Clark-Shawnee schools to gain resource officer for the upcoming school year
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Clark County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer will be brought into the Clark-Shawnee Local School District during the 2018-2019 school year as part of a school safety pilot program.
This past spring, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office agreed to team up with Tecumseh Local Schools, the Springfield-Clark County Career Technical Center, and the Northwestern Local School District to put on officer on its campuses throughout the day.
At its meeting on July 24, the Board of Clark County Commissioners and the Sheriff’s Office agreed to place a fourth officer at Clark-Shawnee Local Schools.
The four schools’ superintendents championed the program along with Commissioner Rick Lohnes and Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett.
Securing the deputies will cost $340,000 altogether. $140,000 of that will be paid for by the county while each of the four school districts will pay $50,000.
The program is believed to begin in August and will operate for one full year, followed by an optional re-evaluation. Depending on the needs of the program, the deputies would be placed back on the road in the summertime.
