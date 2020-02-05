Clark-Shawnee Local School District taking extra steps to help stop spread of flu

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – As the flu continues to close school districts in the Miami Valley, a school in Clark County is taking extra precautions.

So far, no school districts in Clark County have closed this flu season, but the superintendent of Clark-Shawnee Local Schools said they are closely monitoring daily student attendance in relation to flu-like illnesses and symptoms.

As of January 31, there have been 95 flu cases hospitalized in Clark County and the Clark-Shawnee Local School district superintendent, Brian Kuhn, said their priority on cleaning is helping keep their doors open.

It comes the same time as school districts including Centerville and Franklin City Schools have closed because of flu-related absences.

“We have added disinfecting efforts during the school day” said Kuhn. “We’re hitting hot spots as I like to call them or high contact areas, water fountains, door knobs, sink handles.”

Kuhn said they always disinfect at night, but this was just an added measure after they received an alert from the Clark County Combined Health District that flu numbers are on the rise.

“Other things that we’re doing, we are encouraging frequent hand washing at school, we’ve got principals doing that on the announcements,” said Kuhn. “How do you teach kids to hand wash? (We tell them) you hand wash long enough to sing the ABCs or the happy birthday song in your head.”

Kuhn said he gets multiple daily reports from schools of how many students are absent.

He said they’re showing a decrease of flu-related absences, but they’re still keeping a close eye, adding that the decision to close school is not taken lightly

“We’re going to look at student attendance rates, staff attendance rates because we need our teachers here to teach kids, and if they’re ill, we need to make sure we have an adequate number of substitutes so we’re looking at numbers from a variety of different areas,” said Kuhn.

But Kuhn added that flu prevention starts at home.

So he asked parents if your kid has a fever to wait 24 hours until that fever breaks without the help of medicine sending them back to school.