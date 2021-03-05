Clark County’s downtown Title Office moving to AB Graham Building

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Clerk of Courts’ Title Office in downtown Springfield will close Monday, March 8, as it moves to a new space at the historic A.B. Graham Building.

“The Downtown Title Office has been located in the same spot since 1988,” said Clark County Clerk of Courts Melissa Tuttle. “We are excited for the new space that will give a modern feel to our Title Office operations, which normally takes a few minutes to process a title with the updated technology. Giving the 3,300-square-foot former Title Office space allows for more room in the Courthouse for the operations of the Criminal Justice System.”

The downtown office will reopen at the A.B. Graham Building Tuesday, March 9, at 8 a.m. once the renovations are complete.

For more information about the move, call 937-521-1835.