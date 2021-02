SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Clark County’s A.B. Graham Building will be closed for the remainder of Thursday, Feb. 18, due to utility issues inside the facility.

Officials said the building should reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

The departments affected by this closure are:

Auditor

Recorder

Tax Map

Treasurer’s Office

Common Pleas Domestic Relations hearing rooms

Virtual services for offices located inside the building are available here.