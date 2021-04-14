Clark County WIC recipients to receive temporary increase to cash for fruit, vegetables

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Combined Health District WIC division announced a temporary increase to monthly cash benefits for fruits and vegetables for women and children.

Women and children, over the age of one, are eligible to receive $35 each for fruits and vegetables, normally it’s $11 for women and $9 for children. Public health officials said this is only temporary and will go until July 31.

In addition to this benefit, cheese, yogurt and chocolate milk have also been added to the food package.

For questions or more information, please call CCCHD’s Springfield office at 937-325-0464 or its New Carlisle office at 937-845-2335.