Clark County upgraded to red ‘Level 3’ alert

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County is now at a red ‘Level 3’ on the state’s Public Health Advisory map. Montgomery County remains at this level.

Over the past 14 days, Governor DeWine says 113 coronavirus cases were identified in Clark County, representing 12 percent of the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Outbreaks have been linked to youth sports and long-term care facilities. One faith-based outbreak saw 19 cases.

Average daily cases have increased from 5.5 cases on July 1 to 12 cases by July 16.

Clark Co ➡️ Red Alert Level 3. Over the past 14 days, 113 coronavirus cases have been identified, representing 12% of the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Average daily cases ⬆️ from 5.5 cases July 1 to 12 cases by July 16. pic.twitter.com/7j5l2uKHo7 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Montgomery County has seen 732 cases during the past 14 days, meaning the county continues to be categorized as “high incidence” for COVID-19 as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cases increased from an average of 63 cases on July 1 to 70 cases on July 16. From July 1 to July 15, visits for COVID-19 to the emergency department increased from an average of 14 per day to 18.

More people are also visiting their doctors and being diagnosed with COVID-19. From July 1 to July 14, outpatient visits increased from an average of 49 visits per day to 79.

In recent weeks, more than 60% of the cases are not in congregate settings, signaling transmission in the broader community. Recent outbreaks include long-term care facilities, day cares, and workplaces.

Eight new counties in total were added to the red level during Thursday’s news conference. Four, including Butler County, were downgraded to an orange ‘Level 2.’