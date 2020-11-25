Clark County to provide City of Springfield with 911 dispatching services in 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
clark county sheriff_122988

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Board of Clark County Commissioners approved a contract Wednesday to provide the City of Springfield with 911 dispatching services. 

According to a release, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will provide dispatching services to Springfield, New Carlisle and nine of 10 townships in Clark County.

“This is a great day for Clark County and its residents,” said Clark County Commissioner Rick Lohnes. “Dispatching services are paramount to the safety of our citizens. The next generation 9-1-1 system being put in place will allow us to provide faster, more efficient services to the public.

The services in the 10-year, $1.1 million contract will begin in 2021.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS