Clark County to provide City of Springfield with 911 dispatching services in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Board of Clark County Commissioners approved a contract Wednesday to provide the City of Springfield with 911 dispatching services.

According to a release, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will provide dispatching services to Springfield, New Carlisle and nine of 10 townships in Clark County.

“This is a great day for Clark County and its residents,” said Clark County Commissioner Rick Lohnes. “Dispatching services are paramount to the safety of our citizens. The next generation 9-1-1 system being put in place will allow us to provide faster, more efficient services to the public.

The services in the 10-year, $1.1 million contract will begin in 2021.