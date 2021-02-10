Clark County superintendents, teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The effort to vaccinate Clark County teachers and staff is officially underway.

On Wednesday, all superintendents received their first dose of the vaccine. The majority of the county’s teachers will get their first doses on Wednesday and Saturday.

The county has 2,700 vaccine doses available for its school staff.

“It’s a big moment. Obviously, we’ve been anticipating it for a while so it’s a point of celebration for us today,” said John Essig, the superintendent of Emmanuel Christian Academy.

“We’re ready to get back to school and this is the first step in that process,” said Dan Bennett, the superintendent of the Clark County Educational Service Center. “We still have a lot of work to do. We still have to social distance, wear our masks, and stay clean. This will be the first step to getting that five-day in-person classes back and the quicker we do that, hopefully, the smaller the gap we have to cover here.”

So far, 84% of the county’s educators have volunteered to get the shot. Some superintendents said it shows the staff’s dedication to their students. The remaining 1,400 employees who volunteered to get the vaccine will receive their first doses on Saturday.