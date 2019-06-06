Clark County Solid Waste District's West Recycling Station relocated in Springfield Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Clark County Commissioners) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Clark County Commissioners) [ + - ]

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) - The Clark County Solid Waste District's West Recycling Station has moved next door to its former location in Springfield.

The new station is located at 1620 W. Main St., next door to the previous 1602 W. Main St. location.

All recycling operations, including specialty recycling and recycling bins, have been moved to the new location.

The building where the new station is located was purchased by Clark County in 2017 from the Clark County Land Reutilization Corp. The building used to be occupied by All Phase Electric.

It cost $145,000 to turn the building into the new Recycling Station.

The recycle bins are open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Specialty recycling is held every Thursday from 9 am to 6 pm and the first Saturday of each month from 9 am to noon.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.