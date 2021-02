SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said additional deputies will be placed on roadways during the 2021 Super Bowl weekend.

The sheriff’s office said law enforcement will focus on impaired drivers, speeding violations and seat belt enforcement.

Deputies will enforce a zero-tolerance policy for the violations.

Sheriff Burchett reminds drivers to not operate a motor vehicle while under the influence and to always wear a seatbelt in a vehicle.