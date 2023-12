DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy is currently under investigation.

According to Sgt. Justin Adkins with the Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of N. Bechtle Ave. and Troy Road in Springfield.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.