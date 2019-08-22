Clark County set to kick-off Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – As the summer starts to wind down and the Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, a number of communities are kicking off their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Clark County will hold an event Thursday at Young’s Jersey Dairy that includes the opportunity to attempt an obstacle course while wearing impaired driving goggles. The first 10 people who successfully make it through the course will receive a free ice cream cone.

The nationwide campaign runs from Aug. 14 through Sept. 2, increasing messages about the ramifications and consequences of driving intoxicated. In addition, there will will be increased police and trooper presence on the roads throughout the month.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,874 people were killed in drunk-driving crashed in 2017. On average, 10,000 people were killed each year from 2013 to 2017, including one person killed every 48 minutes in 2017.

The event at Young’s Jersey Dairy runs from 11 am to 1 pm. It will be hosted by the Clark County combined Health District, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Springfield Police Department, Clark County Sheriff, and AAA.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.