Clark County seeking volunteers for Volunteer Resource Center

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Volunteers are needed in Clark County as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the lives of citizens and the community.

A virtual Volunteer Resource Center has been set up under the direction of the Clark County Emergency Management Agency and the Clark County Combined Health District to connect able and willing volunteers with areas where they may be needed.

Those interested in signing up with the Clark County COVID-19 Volunteer Response Center must be 18 or older.

In addition to calling on physicians, nurses, and other medical professionals who may be retired, community members are needed to help at food banks, food deliveries to the elderly and at shelters, among other duties.

The Clark County Combined Health District has given guidelines to organizations who may use these volunteers and they have agreed to follow safety protocols including checking the temperatures of all volunteers each time they report to a work site.

You should not volunteer if you are at risk or immunocompromised. If you are immunocompromised, over 60, are showing symptoms of COVID-19, or live with or care for someone in any of these categories, you should avoid being in public.

You can register to become a volunteer by creating an account with Volunteers United and following the instructions under “2020 Clark County COVID-19 Volunteer” to register.

Additionally, the Medical Reserve Corps. sends trained and licensed medical personnel to areas where additional medical personnel are needed, but there is also a need for non-medical volunteers in administrative roles, transportation, and delivery needs, among others.

You can start the volunteer process by clicking here.

Anyone with questions can contact United Way of Clark, Champaign, & Madison Counties at 937-324-5551 or email volunteer@uwccmc.org.