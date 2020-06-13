Clark County Right to Life hosting annual event June 13

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Right to Life is having its annual Ride, Walk or Run for Life event Saturday, Jun 13, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event will be held at the Old Reid Park Shelter House, where participants can register and donate $15 to get a T-shirt.
After the race participants can email a photo of their efforts to info@clarkcountyrighttolife.com for the chance to win a gift card.
