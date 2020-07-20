Clark County reports West Nile in second sample of mosquitoes

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) has provided an update after two additional weeks of testing local mosquitoes as part of the Vector-Borne Disease Program, and has found a second sample has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).

According to CCCHD this second sample was collected from South Charleston.

RELATED: Clark County finds West Nile Virus in local mosquitoes

There is no specific treatment for WNV and care is often based on the symptoms a patient is showing. Because of this the health district recommends people avoid the infection all together by preventing mosquito bites.

This can be achieved by applying repellents or by wearing long sleeves and pants. Residents of Clark County should plan ahead and be sure to avoid times of high mosquito activity.

Standing water is a typical breeding site for mosquitoes and the CCCHD urges people to attend to any that might be on their property.

For more information contact the CCCHD at 937-390-5600 or go to our website at www.ccchd.com.