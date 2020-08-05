SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD), in partnership with Springfield, hosted three COVID-19 testing clinics that saw over 2200 people.
Of the 2278 people who were tested, approximately 62 people tested positive for COVID-19.
- July 8 – Hayward Middle School – 475 tested, 6 positive
- July 15 – Perrin Woods Elementary School – 906 tested, 37 positive
- July 22 – Burnett Plaza – 897 tested, 19 positive
Additional information from the testing clinics can be found below.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- RTA driver charged with vehicular manslaughter
- Clark County releases COVID-19 testing results from Springfield clinics
- Boonshoft Museum’s ‘Quilliam’ has died at 4-years-old
- ‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ to continue as planned on US 127
- Clorox wipes won’t be fully restocked in stores until 2021, says CEO