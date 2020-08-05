Clark County releases COVID-19 testing results from Springfield clinics

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD), in partnership with Springfield, hosted three COVID-19 testing clinics that saw over 2200 people.

Of the 2278 people who were tested, approximately 62 people tested positive for COVID-19.

  • July 8 – Hayward Middle School – 475 tested, 6 positive
  • July 15 – Perrin Woods Elementary School – 906 tested, 37 positive
  • July 22 – Burnett Plaza – 897 tested, 19 positive

Additional information from the testing clinics can be found below.

