Clark County red Level 3 alert raises concerns for some

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County has a new health advisory level for coronavirus risk, and some Clark County residents say they’ll take extra precaution.

Clark County was classified as a red Level 3 on the state’s Health Advisory map Thursday, along with eight other counties.

“It’s like an alarm that’s going off that says hey this is where your county is, the trend lines are not going in the right direction, there’s grave concern,” Governor Mike DeWine said.

The change came as a surprise for Springfield resident Cheryl Higgenbotham.

“I just did not know we raised to red, that’s very concerning,” Higgenbotham said.

She said she’s done her best to wear a mask and follow social distancing, and now that the county is at a higher risk level, she’ll remind others too.

“I’m going to advise my daughter to be a little more cautious because she has a 4-year-old and I keep the 4-year-old and we’re together a lot,” Higgenbotham said. “So I want everybody to be safe.”

DeWine cites increases in coronavirus data over the past 14 days for the reason the county changed from orange to yellow.

According to the latest state data, in the time frame of two weeks, 113 COVID-19 cases have been identified, representing 12% of the total number of cases in Clark County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county’s COVID-19 average daily cases increased from 5.5 cases on July 1 to 12 cases by July 16.

Dewine said some of the outbreaks in Clark County are linked to youth sports, long-term care facilities, and a faith-based community.

In level three counties, it’s encouraged to decrease in-person interactions when others, travel only when necessary, and limit attending gatherings.