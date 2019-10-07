Clark County receives $42K in safety grants

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County is receiving thousands of dollars in state funding for traffic safety.

The Clark County Combined Health District is receiving $42,000 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety and Traffic Safety Office.

“Partnerships are critical to the success of any safety effort and we are committed to working with community and state partners to address traffic safety concerns in Clark County,” Leslie Stine, Safe Communities Coalition Coordinator for Clark County, said.

The money is being used for education and community outreach.

