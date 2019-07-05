Clark County Rally’s employee diagnosed with Hep A

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An employee at a Rally’s restaurant in Clark County has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to the Clark County Combined Health District.

The employee worked at the Rally’s at 2122 South Limestone Street in Springfield. The restaurant is taking steps to vaccinate its employees.

The risk of exposure is low due to safe food handling procedures.

“The health of our employees and our guests is our top priority. We have fully cooperated with Health Department authorities, and appreciate their ongoing work in addressing this nationwide issue,” Kim Francis, Rally’s Spokesperson, said.

A statewide outbreak of hep A, which affects the liver and is spread by ingesting fecal matter from an infected individual, was declared by the Ohio Department of Health in June 2018. The Clark County Combined Health District has investigated 75 cases of hep A as of July 5, all linked to the statewide outbreak.

“This case of hepatitis A highlights the fact that 91% of counties in Ohio are continuing to investigate the statewide community outbreak,” Anna Jean Petroff, Epidemiologist, Clark County Combined Health District, said. “Proper handwashing and vaccination are the most effective strategies to combat this virus.”

Symptoms of hep A include: fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, clay-colored stools, and jaundice.

Those who are at greatest risk for hep A, according to the Clark County Combined Health District, include: people who use street drugs whether they are injected or not, people who are incarcerated, people experiencing homelessness, men who have sex with men, people with direct contact with individuals infected with the virus, and people who have traveled to other areas of the United States currently experiencing outbreaks.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends anyone 12 months or older receive the hep A vaccine.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.