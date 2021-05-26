Clark County Public Library to resume normal hours June 2, update mask requirements

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County Public Library announced all locations will resume normal hours of operation beginning Wednesday, June 2nd,

The updated hours will be:

• Main Library: M-Th 9AM-8PM, Fri. 9AM-6PM, Sat. 10AM-6PM, Sun. 1PM-5PM

• Branch Locations: M-Th 10AM-8PM, Fri.-Sat. 10AM-6PM, Sun. Closed

The library also said that beginning on June 2, fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks in the facilities. People who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue to wear a mask while visiting the libraries.

“As Governor DeWine announced, the vast majority of health orders will be rescinded on June 2, 2021, at 12:01 AM EDT. I feel that pulling back the masking requirements for those patrons who are fully vaccinated and returning to our normal hours of operation, keeps us in line with state and local guidelines,” said Library Director, Bill Martino.

Other service updates for June 2 include:

Patrons will once again be allowed in-person Bookmobile visits with a limit of 2-3 patrons at a time on our Sprinter Bookmobile and 5-6 patrons at a time on the Thomas bookmobile.

Beginning June 14:

• The Fountain Avenue entrance doors of the Main Library will be open for patron use.

• Masks will be available at all library entrances, for those patrons who chose to wear one.

And beginning July 6th, several of our smaller meeting rooms will be available for patron use.

• Study Rooms 3, 4, and 5 at the Main Library will be available.

• Meeting Rooms 1 & 2 at the Main Library will be available for booking through August 31st, 2021.

• The Rotunda area of the Main Library will be open for patron use.

“All of these things are, per usual, subject to change given any uptick in the severity of the pandemic. I appreciate all of the sacrifices that the community has made over the last year. Hopefully, we are moving toward an end to the pandemic and a resumption of “normal” life” said Martino.