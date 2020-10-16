Clark County Park District holding Halloween drive-thru Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Park District is holding a Halloween drive-thru Friday, Oct. 16 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Community members can stop by George Rogers Clark Park for a “creepy and family-friendly” haunted tour.

Each tour lasts about 15 minutes and community members must pre-register to schedule a time slot.

Each tour is $15 per vehicle. More information and a link to register can be found on Clark County Park District’s website.