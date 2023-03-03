CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Officials in one part of the area have announced the opening of the new Clark County 911 Communications Center.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office along with the Clark County Board of Commissioners decided to open a new emergency services call center for the better of the community members. In the process, leaders wanted to increase efficiency, while creating a faster response time for residents in their time of need.

Clark County says the cost to build was $1.8 million and another $4.2 million for the costs of technology. The services will now be able to allow the ability to answer text messages to 911 and will get rid of duplicated services from multiple dispatch centers in the area.

The President of the Board of Clark County Commissioners, Melanie Flax Wilt said there has been a recognized need for a new facility and call center for residents across Clark County by community members.

“The community has long recognized the need for combined 911 dispatch services to improve safety and response times,” Flax Wilt said.

If you are wondering about the price tag of the new facility, the county said the project will not raise taxes and is being paid for by funding from bonds, 911 Wireless and money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The board of commissioners is expected to pay more than 50 percent of the annual costs for the new communications center.

“It has been a long time in the making, but the new Dispatch and all the new programming

is amazing,” said Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett. “Sheriff Office dispatchers, who have

been cross-trained to dispatch for Clark County, Springfield Police Division, Springfield

Fire and all county fire divisions will now be able to dispatch all first responders from a

single location.”

Cities that will be serviced within the county include the cities of New Carlisle and Springfield, plus all 10 townships within Clark County.

Departments that are smaller, which include Donnelsville, North Hampton and Tremont City are said to not have signed contracts with the dispatch center because of the reported “$2,500 minimum annual cost” when discussing negotiations.