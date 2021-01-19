Clark County offices reopen to public Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County government offices located at the Springview Government Center are now open to the public.

The Clark County Dog Shelter is also open by appointment only on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment call (937) 521-2140.

Social distancing guidelines remain in place in all Clark County buildings. The county is encouraging people seeking in-person services to take several precautions including:

Submitting temperature checks

Wearing appropriate face coverings out of respect for others

Maintaining social/physical distancing of six feet at all times

The Clark County Department of Job and Family Services will remain closed until further notice. For more information, log on to www.clarkdjfs.org.

The Board of Clark County Commissioners said the facilities were closed in late November due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Clark County.